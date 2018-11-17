Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Newmont Mining worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Newmont Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,598,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,716,000 after buying an additional 228,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,600,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,367,000 after buying an additional 208,625 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 166,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Mining news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $38,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $670,690. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Newmont Mining Corp has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

