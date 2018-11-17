Nielsen (NLSN) Receiving Very Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) have been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nielsen earned a media sentiment score of 3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Nielsen’s score:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

NLSN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 3,180,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Nielsen had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

