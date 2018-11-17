Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NITE) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) – Leerink Swann lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Nightstar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Leerink Swann currently has a “Positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Nightstar Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $41.00 target price on Nightstar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nightstar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Shares of NITE opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Nightstar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $365.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 3.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nightstar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

