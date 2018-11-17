Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $59.00 price objective on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:NBLX opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5597 per share. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 54.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

