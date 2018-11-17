Nokia Oyj (NOK) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

