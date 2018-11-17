Nord/LB Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ARL) a €32.93 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €32.93 ($38.29) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. equinet set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €37.90 ($44.07) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.48 ($43.58).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Aareal Bank stock opened at €29.96 ($34.84) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €33.35 ($38.78) and a 52-week high of €41.89 ($48.71).

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.