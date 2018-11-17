Nordstrom (JWN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JWN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.71.

NYSE JWN traded down $8.06 on Friday, hitting $50.93. 12,765,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 56.00%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $7,827,209.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,519,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,970,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 53,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $3,484,737.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,621,378. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,713,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,954,000 after buying an additional 629,307 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nordstrom by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

