Norinchukin Bank The Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 0.8% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $60,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,035,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,130,275,000 after purchasing an additional 413,967 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,526,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $782,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,446 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,110,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,075,000 after buying an additional 91,243 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,718,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,898,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,279,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $464,595,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $151.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $115.16 and a 52 week high of $165.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,713.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

