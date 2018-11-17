Norinchukin Bank The Reduces Holdings in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Praxair were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PX. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Praxair by 140.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Praxair in the second quarter worth $147,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Praxair by 439.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Praxair by 1,259.0% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxair in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Praxair in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.82.

Praxair stock opened at $164.50 on Friday. Praxair, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.00 and a 12-month high of $169.75.

Praxair Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

