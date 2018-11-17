North Arrow Minerals Inc (CVE:NAR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 71000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

North Arrow Minerals (CVE:NAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that North Arrow Minerals Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/north-arrow-minerals-nar-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-11.html.

About North Arrow Minerals (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in east central Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Lac de Gras, Northwest Territories.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for North Arrow Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Arrow Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.