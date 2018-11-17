Northern Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Northern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.9% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $148.00 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.22.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

