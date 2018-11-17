Northern Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Northern Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 205,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $81.22 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $65.97 and a 52-week high of $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $5,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Johnathan H. Short sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,834,370 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

