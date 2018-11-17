Northern Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (VPV)

Northern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 38,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr alerts:

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $12.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Northern Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (VPV)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/northern-capital-management-llc-has-2-07-million-stake-in-invesco-pennsylvania-value-mncpl-incm-tr-vpv.html.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Profile

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.