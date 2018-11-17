Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Buy”

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NAK. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Dynasty Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 1,373,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,579. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,744,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 681,423 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,197,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 332,897 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,025,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 287,369 shares during the period.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

