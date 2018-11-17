Northern Star Resources (NESRF) Raised to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NESRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NESRF opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Northern Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

