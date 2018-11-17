Northern Trust Corp Acquires 58,396 Shares of Hudson Ltd (HUD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Hudson worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Hudson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hudson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Hudson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hudson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hudson from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:HUD opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hudson Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.50 million. Hudson had a positive return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/northern-trust-corp-acquires-58396-shares-of-hudson-ltd-hud.html.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.