Northern Trust Corp Has $6.66 Million Holdings in SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 30,714 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of SandRidge Energy worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 675,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $10.15 on Friday. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $364.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.15.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

