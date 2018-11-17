Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NRIM. BidaskClub cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.76. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl L. Hanneman purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

