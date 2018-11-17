NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,822,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,942,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,019,000 after acquiring an additional 416,666 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16,076.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,062,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,329,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,076,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,935,000 after acquiring an additional 420,291 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $186.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.32 and a one year high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

