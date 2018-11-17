Numus Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week (NMS)

Numus (CURRENCY:NMS) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, Numus has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Numus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Numus has a total market cap of $103,429.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of Numus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Numus Profile

Numus (CRYPTO:NMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Numus’ total supply is 2,750,877 coins. The official website for Numus is numus.cash. Numus’ official Twitter account is @http://numus.cash/.

Numus Coin Trading

Numus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

