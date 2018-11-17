NuShares (NSR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $307,230.00 and $0.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00055213 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000912 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

