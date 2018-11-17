NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS (NYSE:NMS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Get NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS (NYSE:NMS) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.98% of NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WARNING: “NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS (NMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.00” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/nuveen-mn-qlty-shs-nms-sets-new-1-year-low-at-12-00.html.

About NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.