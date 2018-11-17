Nuvista Energy (NVA) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVA. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.39.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

Nuvista Energy stock opened at C$4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. Nuvista Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.29 and a 52-week high of C$9.89.

In other news, insider Jonathan Andrew Wright bought 4,650 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$35,712.00. Also, insider Michael Lawford bought 5,330 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,028.30. In the last three months, insiders bought 99,530 shares of company stock worth $475,047.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.