NVIDIA (NVDA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.32-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.NVIDIA also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS.

NVDA stock opened at $164.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.01. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $161.61 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $324.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.94.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,240,689.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total transaction of $2,971,172.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,488,411.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NVIDIA stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

