NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.75 price objective (up previously from $6.25) on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,702. The company has a quick ratio of 88.95, a current ratio of 88.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $862.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.00. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 628.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 180,633 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

