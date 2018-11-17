O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,078 Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 643.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after acquiring an additional 573,750 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 101,875 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROCK. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.90. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

