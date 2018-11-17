O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Gold Resource Co. (GORO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 311.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,182,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 55,484 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 249,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 436,705 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $3.92 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.0017 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

In other news, COO Richard M. Irvine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

