O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,514,000 after buying an additional 295,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 916,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,860,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,871,000 after buying an additional 122,929 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 693,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,012,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,978,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In related news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $73,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,174.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on BLKB. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. William Blair lowered Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Blackbaud from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

WARNING: “O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-trims-position-in-blackbaud-inc-blkb.html.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.