Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 10,502 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 873.0% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,630,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $206,654,000. Natixis grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 218.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 4,080,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 47.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,934,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $78,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.17 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Macquarie set a $50.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,675,917. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 10,502 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/oak-ridge-investments-llc-sells-10502-shares-of-the-coca-cola-co-ko.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.