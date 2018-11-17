Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Deutsche Bank

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OAK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Capital Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. 167,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,685. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Oaktree Capital Group has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $320.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.40 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 13.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. This is a boost from Oaktree Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Oaktree Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.53%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 1,006,899 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $15,123,622.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the third quarter worth $1,641,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the third quarter worth $231,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,810,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,260 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 192.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 66.5% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 50,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

