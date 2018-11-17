Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Get Oaktree Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OAK opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Oaktree Capital Group has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $320.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.40 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 1,006,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,123,622.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAK. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 424,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 339,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 181,490 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 231,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.