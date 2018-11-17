Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OBLN. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Obalon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of OBLN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,527. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.85. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Obalon Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim P. Kamdar purchased 54,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parters Vii L. P. Domain purchased 1,648,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $3,000,013.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. raised its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 3,552,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 1,098,901 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 315,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 67,746 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 114,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

