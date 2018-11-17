Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Bought by South Texas Money Management Ltd.

South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 445,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 1.5% of South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $36,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $73.38 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 350.56%.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/occidental-petroleum-co-oxy-shares-bought-by-south-texas-money-management-ltd.html.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.