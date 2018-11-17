Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORIG. ValuEngine raised Ocean Rig UDW from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Ocean Rig UDW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:ORIG remained flat at $$28.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,162. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ocean Rig UDW has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Ocean Rig UDW had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($26.36) EPS. Ocean Rig UDW’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocean Rig UDW by 4,701.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,119 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,276,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,093,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,360,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ocean Rig UDW by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 883,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,589,000 after purchasing an additional 708,499 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocean Rig UDW

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

