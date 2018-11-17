Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. KeyCorp has a “Positive” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.19 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $533,182.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,970.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,183,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,087 shares of company stock worth $38,330,563. 20.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

