OLYMPUS Corp/S (OCPNY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLYMPUS Corp/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised OLYMPUS Corp/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of OCPNY opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. OLYMPUS Corp/S has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

About OLYMPUS Corp/S

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

