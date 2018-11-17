Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,304. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.13.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

