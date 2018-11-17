Omni Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $492.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $4.30 or 0.00077636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptohub and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00756961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003211 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001586 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 617,960 coins and its circulating supply is 561,644 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

