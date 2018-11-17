One Capital Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.9% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 7.1% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $7,883,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $907,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,077,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,973,537 shares of company stock worth $338,763,881. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $139.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.77 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $206.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.54.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

