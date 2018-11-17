OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on OneMain and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Get OneMain alerts:

NYSE OMF traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $29.60. 468,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,647. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.64. OneMain has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $37.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,092,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,562,884.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,092,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,552,419.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 20.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 431,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72,148 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 202,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 90.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 130.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.8% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 643,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 213,718 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.