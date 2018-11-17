Onix (ONX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $453.00

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Onix has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. Onix has a market capitalization of $53,469.00 and approximately $453.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Onix alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00015438 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000089 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix Coin Profile

Onix (CRYPTO:ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.