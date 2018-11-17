OpGen (OPGN) PT Set at $6.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of OpGen stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 32,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,158. OpGen has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.94.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative net margin of 395.63% and a negative return on equity of 220.84%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. Research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

