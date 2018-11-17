Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mesoblast limited (MESO)

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mesoblast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mesoblast’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 203.51%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MESO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 117,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.