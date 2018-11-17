OptiNose Inc Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($2.76) Per Share (OPTN)

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for OptiNose in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.76) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.81). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OptiNose from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OptiNose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

OptiNose stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 11.03 and a quick ratio of 10.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

