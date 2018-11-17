Orbotech (ORBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Orbotech LTD. is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of AOI systems for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards and flat panel displays and is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of imaging solutions for PCB production and of AOI systems for use in the electronics assembly industry. They market computer aided manufacturing solutions for PCB production and continue to develop its proprietary AOI technologies for use in other applications both within and outside the electronics industry. (press release) “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORBK. BidaskClub raised shares of Orbotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of ORBK stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $54.45. 181,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Orbotech has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $65.75.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $261.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.49 million. Orbotech had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orbotech will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Orbotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Orbotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orbotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orbotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orbotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

