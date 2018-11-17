Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

OVID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $112.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

