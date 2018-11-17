Pamela Craven Purchases 2,000 Shares of Amber Road Inc (AMBR) Stock

Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) Director Pamela Craven purchased 2,000 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMBR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. 157,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amber Road Inc has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amber Road Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 55.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 139,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,614 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 33.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 89.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 647,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 305,115 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 5.8% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 719,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amber Road in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

