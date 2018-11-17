Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Earns Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Papa John’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. During second-quarter 2018, earnings and revenues year over year. The downside can be attributed to dismal domestic company-owned restaurant sales and decline in North America commissary sales on weak volumes. This was partially mitigated by an increase in international sales, other revenues and favorable impact of foreign exchange rates. Moreover, the company’s continued international expansion plans and strategic partnerships are likely to benefit the company. Also, Papa John’s is investing heavily in technology-driven initiatives like digital ordering to boost sales. Additionally, in order to revive its brand image and reinvigorate growth, the company announced an assistance program for its U.S. and Canada franchisees.”

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

PZZA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.92. 1,176,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,927. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.27. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $364.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.62 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,408,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,207,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.