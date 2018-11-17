Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisor and operator of the Take ‘N’ Bake pizza chain in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise and International. In addition to scratch-made pizzas, the company offers a growing menu of grab ‘n’ go items, including salads, sides and desserts. Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Papa Murphy’s from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. 23,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,772. Papa Murphy’s has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.44 million, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.29.

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Papa Murphy’s had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 12.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa Murphy’s will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa Murphy’s by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa Murphy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa Murphy’s by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 415,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, and International. As of January 1, 2018, it operated approximately 1,523 stores, including 1,338 franchised and 145 company-owned stores in 39 states, as well as 14 stores in Canada and 26 stores in the Middle East.

