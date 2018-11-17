Paramount Group (PGRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,614,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,034,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 4,306,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,322,000 after purchasing an additional 648,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 990.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,871,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,621,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

